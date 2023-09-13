CISF trains 780 Delhi Police, SSB personnel for G20 deployment

By Rajnish Singh As G20 Summit recently concluded in the national capital successfully, the Centre's armed force Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was entrusted with a very sensitive and challenging task to train 780 Delhi Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel for G20 deployment.

CISF's VIP security wing, Special Security Group (SSG), imparted the training to 180 Delhi Police and 600 SSB personnel, and the whole training schedule was of three weeks. Of the 180 Delhi Police personnel, there were 90 women Sub officers and constables who were given 'capsule' VIP security training to ensure the safety of international delegates as well as their spouses during the two-day G-20 Summit held in the city on September 9-10.

Along with these Delhi Police personnel, a total the 600 SSB personnel, including 276 drivers, were also trained by the SSG wing All the 780 personnel of the Delhi Police and the CISF were trained in different drills of VIP security.

The Delhi Police personnel and the SSB Commandos were trained in PSO (Personal Security Officer) duties and close protection drills while the SSB drivers were trained in carcade drills and offensive and defensive drills. The CISF, which is primarily responsible for securing the critical infrastructure of the nation, also has a dedicated VIP security wing ( Special Security Group ).

Pointing "as we know that G20 was a one of its kind event in India, and it has been completed very successfully", CISF's Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Srikant Kishore told ANI that the occassion gave us (the CISF) an opportunity to impart our contribution in it. As per the officer, security was one of the most important concern and that is why a very cohesive effort has been made.

He said that all the forces and sister organisations combined together gelled very well and they have ultimately made this very successful. "Because of our (CISF) expertise in the field of VIP security, we were assigned the task of training the officers and the personnel from the Delhi Police and the SSB. The basic task was to train people for VIP security as those personnel were to be assigned to escorting the VIPs and they must be given some capsule training for VIP security," the DIG told ANI.

"So accordingly SHO (Station House Officer) level officers, some other subordinate level officers and a lot of ladies from Delhi Police were trained by our SSG which is located in Noida. The SSG also trained the drivers of the Delhi Police and the SSB. The drivers were given some kind of evasive and defensive training. They were given training for three weeks and a total number of 780 personnel were trained by the SSG for this purpose." As IGI airport is under the CISF, the officer said the force was given basic task of receiving very senior and top dignitaries from the world associated with the G20.

"Each and every guest was very important for us. Accordingly fresh receptoriums were created, and the CISF was part of the receiving team as well. Apart from that additional responsibility of the CISF was to provide security and protection of all the chartered flights which were actually parked here for the period and then the location, the anti sabotage check and the responsibilities of security check of all such locations." The CISF was also assigned not only inside the operational area of the hotel rather than the outside the city side area of the airport.

CISF's DIG ( Special Security Group and VIP Security) Saroj K Mallick told ANI that his force had a lot of role in security in the preparation of G20. "We had received a requisition from Delhi Police that we had to give VIP security training to some of their personnel including lady officers. We had to ensure the responsibility of security of VIPs. The challenge was that we were given a target of three weeks and we had to teach them every basic thing of VIP security. It is good news that the Delhi Police considered us worthy and we managed to get them ready for the prestigious event," said Mallick.

First of all, the officer said, we trained lady personnel with some basic principles of VIP security in three weeks. "Besides, some practical classes, finder walk about drill, body cover proximity security and contingent education were taught to them. We taught them how to fire with every weapon and gave them training with weapons. In the first part, we trained women sub-officers and constables of Delhi Police for VIP security."

He further said that the VIP security unit of the CISF has the best-in-class training infrastructure and pool of talented trainers to conduct such specialized training programmes. "Most of the personnel deployed in the SSG have served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Security Guard (NSG)," said the officer. Sanctioned in 2006 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the VIP security wing of the CISF currently provides VIP security cover to 156 VIPs of different categories across the country. (ANI)

