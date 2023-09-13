Left Menu

Adani Wind receives certification for India’s largest turbine

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), on Wednesday announced that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), which is India’s largest, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH.

Image Credit: ANI
Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), on Wednesday announced that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), which is India's largest, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets. The certification under the IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications (IECRE) affirms that the Adani Wind's 5.2 MW WTG meets the highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine.

The type certification acknowledges Adani WTG's conformity with the globally recognized IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing. WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra, Gujarat. Speaking on the occasion, Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited, said, "The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The certification is a boost to our endeavour of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. India has emerged as a trusted partner as economies prioritize building efficient and resilient global supply chains."

"We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next-generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand," he added. Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adani Wind, said, "The certification is a testament to our R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers. We thank our team for their commitment and unwavering focus on leveraging technology to enable affordable, reliable, and sustainable power for all."

Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the World. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany. Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), is focused on enabling the clean energy transition globally. The company has an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) located at Mundra, Gujarat. (ANI)

