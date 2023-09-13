Left Menu

Manipur sportspersons complete training in TN

As many as 17 sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur have completed a months training here on Wednesday, the government said.Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said he and state officials interacted with them on completion of their training.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said he and state officials interacted with them on completion of their training. In a post on X, the Minister said on August 13, on the invitation of Chief Minister M K Stalin, 17 sportspersons from Manipur arrived in Tamil Nadu. All arrangements to coach them were made by the state government and they were trained for a month. The government made arrangements for their air travel and stay as well and all amenities were provided to them.

The sportspersons thanked Tamil Nadu for its love and support during tough times, Udhayanidhi, who is also the Minister for Youth Welfare, said. The Minister wished them all success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

