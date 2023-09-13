Left Menu

Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 88 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

Assam Rifles have seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 87.84 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Champhai (Mizoram), September 13: Assam Rifles have seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 87.84 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. "The troops of Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 2,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore and 333 soap cases of heroin weighing about 3.978 kg worth Rs 27.84 crore. In total, narcotics worth Rs 87.84 crore were recovered in World Bank Road Zokhawthar to Melbuk in Champhai district on Tuesday,"  said a statement issued by the  Assam Rifles

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs 87,84,60,000 and the recovered consignment were handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the Narco Cartel in Mizoram, said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

