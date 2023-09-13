Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:47 IST
JSW Infrastructure's initial share sale to open on Sep 25
Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said its initial share sale will open for public subscription on September 25.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,800 crore.

JSW Infrastructure's issue will conclude on September 27, while the bidding for the anchor investors will open on September 22, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

It will be the third company of the JSW Group to be listed on the bourses after JSW Energy and JSW Steel.

The company will use the proceeds to retire its debt and fund its capacity expansion projects, as per the DRHP.

The ports business of the JSW Group had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on May 9.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

