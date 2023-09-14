Left Menu

Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA tentative nod for generic HIV treatment drug

The Abbreviated New Drug Application ANDA is tentatively approved under USFDAs expedited review provision for the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, thereby qualifying the company to participate in global donor-funded programmes that procure this lifesaving medicine, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:08 IST
Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA tentative nod for generic HIV treatment drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Thursday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for generic Dolutegravir tablets used in the treatment of HIV. The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Dolutegravir tablets of strength 50mg, Strides said in a statement. The Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is tentatively approved under USFDA's expedited review provision for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, thereby qualifying the company to participate in global donor-funded programmes that procure this lifesaving medicine, it said. The medicine is supplied in 126 countries, it added. ''As of full year 2022, donor procurement for Dolutegravir 50mg tablets is estimated at a value of USD 35 million. This product further strengthens the available offerings in HIV treatment from Strides,'' the company said. The approval adds to a list of products that Strides has approved under the PEPFAR pathway, taking the total to 13 products, it added. The products will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bengaluru, Strides said, adding that the conversion of this tentative approval to a full approval is expected upon expiry of the constraining patents. The Dolutegravir 50mg tablet has a USD 1.35 billion market opportunity in the US, Strides said, citing IQVIA data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023