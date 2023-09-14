UP: Patients rush to Gorakhpur district hospital due to surge in viral fever

The changing weather conditions have led to an outbreak of contagious viral fever. Several people are falling sick and flooding the district hospital, a doctor said. "The weather is changing consistently, sometimes it is raining, sometimes it is sunny and when there is rainfall, water logging takes place. The constant changes in weather and surge in mosquitoes due to rain have caused people to fall sick," said Gorakhpur Hospital physician Dr VK Suman.

Suman further stated that the district hospital is flooded every day with a large number of patients suffering from viral fever. He added that the patients complain of fever, headache, body aches, vomiting and diarrhoea. "I am seeing about 200 patients in the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the district hospital, out of which 60 to 70 patients are suffering from viral fever," he added.

"Patients with viral fever who can be treated with medication are given those medications by doctors in the district hospital's OPD, and those who need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment are also treated there," said Suman. If a viral fever develops, we do the essential testing. After giving the patient precautionary care, we sent them home, he added.

Patient Sudhir Kumar Jain said that he has been suffering from intermittent fever for the last three days. "There is no relief after taking medicines, I was admitted to the district hospital 2 days ago. The viral fever is widespread in the district, especially in the Alinagar area. Everyone around our house is sick," he added.

Viral fever is most common during monsoons and is caused due to viral infections. Viruses are microscopic germs that can quickly transmit from one person to another. The increase in bodily temperature due to the infection caused by the virus falls into the category of viral fever. (ANI)

