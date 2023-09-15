Delhi Customs Preventive Zone destroys 147 kg of narcotics worth Rs 396.5 cr

In a major step in the fight against Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), the Delhi Customs Preventive Zone destroyed 147 kg of illegal narcotic substances worth Rs 396.5 crore in the city, said an official release. According to the official release by the Ministry of Finance, "The contraband drugs were destroyed at a Waste Management facility authorized by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)."

"At the facility, 60.3628 kg of illicit narcotics, including 56.346 kg Heroin, 2.150 kg MDMA Hydrochloride, 0.2193 Kg Marijuana, and 1.6475 Kg Ganja along with 10,894 NDPS-TIDIGESIC capsules weighing 87 kg were destroyed by incineration," said the release. The release further said that the lots destroyed were contrabands seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, New Delhi and the whole process of destruction was monitored by a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee.

The contraband was incinerated as per the guidelines under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016, said the release. Earlier in June, the Customs Department of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Delhi destroyed 1,289 units of liquor bottles and 51.68 kg of drugs.

According to the Customs official, the liquor bottles of different brands pertain to lost property or detained goods. "The Customs Officers of IGI Airport, Delhi destroyed a total of 51.68 Kgs Drugs (41.97 Kgs of Heroin and 9.71 Kgs of Cocaine)," said customs officials.

"Delhi Airport Customs disposed of 1289 units of liquor bottles of different brands pertaining to Lost Property/Detained goods at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi over the period April 2020 to December 2022, by destruction on 19.06.2023," they said. (ANI)

