Yashobhoomi will stand out as one of top convention and exhibition centres globally: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' to the people of the country in Dwarka on September 17 adding that it will stand out as one of the top convention and exhibition centres globally. Sharing the pictures in a Facebook post, PM Modi wrote: "The soon-to-be-inaugurated 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka has state-of-the-art features and unparalleled facilities. It will stand out as one of the top convention and exhibition centres globally."

Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm onwards on the same day of inauguration. PM's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country will be strengthened with the operationalization of Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, YashoBhoomi will find its place among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities. The Convention Center, built across more than 73 thousand square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main Auditorium, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. The Convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country.

The main auditorium is the plenary hall for the Convention Center and is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium-style tiered seating for different seating configurations. The Wooden floors and the acoustic wall panels used in the auditorium will ensure a world-class experience for the visitor. The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

Yashobhoomi also offers one of the largest Exhibition halls in the world. These Exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, are connected to a grand foyer space that is uniquely designed with a copper ceiling that filters light in the space through the various skylights. The foyer will house various support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, a visitor information centre, and ticketing among others. It consists of materials and objects inspired by Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with Brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, Suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders, and patterned walls. YashoBhoomi also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 per cent wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and rooftop solar panels and its campus has received Green Cities Platinum certification from CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Yashobhoomi will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes. (ANI)

