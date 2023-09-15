RRTS viaduct constructs crossing over Delhi Metro's Blue Line at New Ashok Nagar

In a significant stride towards resolving Delhi's pollution and congestion woes, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor has achieved a crucial milestone. The construction of the RRTS viaduct crossing over the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro corridor, at an elevation of about 20 meters near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station, has been successfully completed, said an official release.

This engineering achievement involved constructing at a significant height over an operational metro track, showcasing exceptional technical prowess. The elevated alignment of the RRTS corridor intersects the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, a vital transport artery serving a large commuter base. Construction of this viaduct segment, crucial for convenient and safe travel from the New Ashok Nagar station, was meticulously executed during night hours using Tarini (Launching Gantry).

Segments of the girder were seamlessly lifted and joined to complete the span of the viaduct. The collaboration and unwavering support from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were instrumental in ensuring the safety and uninterrupted operation of the metro during this construction phase. The project aligns with the principle of multi-modal integration, aiming to enhance connectivity between various public transport modes. RRTS stations have been strategically positioned to integrate seamlessly with existing transport systems, optimizing commuter travel. Despite the challenges posed by construction complexities, NCRTC leveraged innovative techniques and strategic planning to achieve these objectives.

New Ashok Nagar Metro Station is a vital hub for Noida commuters, and with the operationalization of the RRTS corridor, commuters will have more travel options towards Meerut and other RRTS corridors. To facilitate convenient movement between the RRTS and metro stations, NCRTC is constructing a 90-meter-long and 6-meter-wide Foot-Over Bridge (FOB), elevated at 8 meters above the ground. This FOB will simplify travel for all commuters, particularly women, the elderly, children, and those with luggage, contributing to a more efficient transportation experience. The ongoing construction progress reveals substantial advancements, with over 5 kilometres of viaduct completed out of the total 9 kilometres of the elevated section in Delhi. The construction of pillars, a critical aspect of the project, has reached 90 per cent completion.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor aims for full operationalization by 2025, with the 17-kilometer Priority Section set to be commissioned later this year, marking a significant step towards a more efficient and integrated public transportation network. (ANI)

