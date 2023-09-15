Delhi: Woman killed over financial dispute, one held  

One person was arrested from Delhi's Subash Vihar after allegedly murdering a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Mohd Zakir (45).

According to the Police, the accused was involved in a financial dispute with the deceased woman and a murder took place on Sept 8 or 9. "During the course of interrogation, the accused Mohd. Zakir disclosed that he worked as a Technical supervisor at Nizamuddin Railway Station. He had taken Rs 11 Lakhs from the deceased lady during the year 2018-2019. Now, the deceased lady was pressuring him to return the money. Due to this, he planned to kill her. Therefore, he took her to Knowledge Park, Noida killed her with an iron dagger and poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity," police said.

Police said that One Iron dagger and an acid bottle were used in the crime. "A manhunt was launched to nab the alleged Mohd Zakir. Further, the team collected all possible technical clues and evidence and analysed the same thoroughly. During the enquiry, it was revealed that on Sep 8, the deceased left her office at around 2-3 PM and Mohd Zakir was on leave for the last week. The mobile number of Mohd. Zakir was found to be switched off which raised the suspicion on him," police said.

"The team checked the CCTV footage of the cameras installed near the office of the deceased and of the crime spot to get any clue about the incident. Local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected," it added. Police said that a murder case has been registered under section 302 IPC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

