Jamia gets a new Pro Vice-Chancellor, appoints Eqbal Hussain with immediate effect

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday appointed Eqbal Hussain as the Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) of the university with immediate effect till the expiry of the term of the present Vice-Chancellor, Najma Akhtar.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday appointed Eqbal Hussain as the Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) of the university with immediate effect till the expiry of the term of the present Vice-Chancellor, Najma Akhtar. According to the Press release, Professor Eqbal Hussain was the Dean of the Faculty of Law, JMI before this appointment. He started his teaching career with the National Law School of India University, Bangalore in June 1990 and joined JMI in February 1994. He was promoted to the post of Professor at JMI on September 23, 2013.

Pro Vice-Chancellor is also known as 'Naib Shaikhul Jamia'. Prof Hussain's main areas of interest are Intellectual Property Rights, Consumer Protection Laws, Mercantile Laws and Jurisprudence. He is the Life-Member of Indian Law Institute, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi. He has contributed a large number of articles on contemporary issues which have been published in national and international journals.

Consequent upon the appointment of Prof. Eqbal Hussain as PVC of the university, the Vice Chancellor appointed Professor Kahkashan Y Danyal as the new Dean of the Faculty of Law, JMI, the release said. The Vice-Chancellor also appointed Professor Zahid Ashraf, Department of Biotechnology as the Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Professor Tabrez Alam Khan, Department of Chemistry as the Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences of the university.

These two faculties were recently created by bifurcating the erstwhile Faculty of Natural Sciences of the university, the release added. The Vice-Chancellor also appointed Prof Seemi Farhat Basir as Dean Student's Welfare (DSW) of the university with immediate effect. (ANI)

