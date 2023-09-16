GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street slides, Treasury yields rise as focus turns to the Fed

U.S. stocks tumbled and Treasury yields bounced on Friday as falling chipmakers and auto stocks outweighed a string of robust economic data, providing a downbeat ending to a tumultuous week. All three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply lower, with plunging chip stocks weighing heaviest on the tech-laden Nasdaq, while a strike launched by the United Auto Workers union (UAW) helped fuel the sell-off.

The sell-off erased the S&P 500's and the Nasdaq's weekly advance, while the blue-chip Dow remained on a tenuous path to a weekly gain. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was last down 3.2% in the wake of a Reuters report that Taiwan's TSMC asked major suppliers to delay delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment.

A simultaneous strike by UAW workers at three strategic plants weighed on General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV. On the economic front, data released on Friday was mixed, with import prices jumping, industrial production beating expectations and University of Michigan consumer inflation expectations cooling.

Economic indicators this week have cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave its key interest rate unchanged at the conclusion of next week's monetary policy meeting, and fueled hopes that the central bank's tightening cycle might have run its course. "There's a tug of war going on between those who think inflation and interest rates are going to come down and the Fed is going to start cutting rates next year, and those who believe that inflation is going to stay well above the Fed target for a while and therefore rates will stay higher for longer," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

Financial markets have priced in a 97% likelihood that the central bank will hold the Fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.00% when it announces its decision next Wednesday, and a 68.5% of it doing the same at the conclusion of its November meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool. "If we get a pause in September and November, that could lead to a nice year-end rally, which will feed the belief that the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut in 2024," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 263.05 points, or 0.75%, to 34,644.06, the S&P 500 lost 52.97 points, or 1.18%, to 4,452.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 229.32 points, or 1.65%, to 13,696.74. European stocks closed higher, extending a rally sparked by the European Bank signaling an end to its rate-hiking cycle, and logging a weekly gain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.23% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.62%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.29%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.56% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.10%.

Treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, with two-year yields edging above the 5% threshold amid worries that restrictive interest rates will be in place for longer than expected. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 4.3204%, from 4.29% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 11/32 in price to yield 4.4065%, from 4.385% late on Thursday. The dollar edged lower against a basket of world currencies, but remained on track for its ninth weekly gain.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.0662. The Japanese yen weakened 0.27% versus the greenback at 147.87 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2385, down 0.19% on the day.

Oil prices continued to climb, notching their third consecutive weekly gain on supply tightness and optimism that the Chinese economy is gaining strength. U.S. crude rose 0.68% to settle at $90.77 per barrel, while Brent settled at $93.93, up 0.25% on the day.

Gold prices surged, bouncing off three-week lows in opposition to softness in the greenback. Spot gold added 0.7% to $1,924.22 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)