Delhi: Woman, her daughter sleeping outside shanties killed after being hit by vehicle

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were killed and three were injured after a vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties in the national capital's Civil Lines area on Friday, police said. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 12:37 IST
A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were killed and three were injured after a vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties in the national capital's Civil Lines area on Friday, police said. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Civil Lines police station at about 5:33 AM on Friday, and the caller stated that a tempo had hit five people.

The police team immediately reached the spot and found that one vehicle was lying in an accident condition, and five injured people nearby, they said. The victims who live in jhuggis (shanties) were sleeping outside on Charpai (cot). Four of them are family members, and one is a neighbour, they said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the trauma centre for necessary medical attention. Jyoti, aged 32, was declared dead, and her 4-year-old girl daughter passed away during treatment, police said. A man, Subhash, a 6-year-old girl and a 17-year-old suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital, they said.

The accused driver, Dinesh Rai, was apprehended on the spot, police said. A case under Section 279/337/304A IPC has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, they said. (ANI)

