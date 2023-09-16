Terrorism will soon end in India as defence forces are strong: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said here on Saturday that terrorism would soon end in India as the three wings of the defence forces are strong. Union Minister of State Bhatt was speaking at the three-day conference organized for security personnel at Brahma Kumaris Institute. Bhatt also slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Bhatt said, "Our country is not the same as before. All three wings of the defence forces of India are strong. Terrorism is moving towards its end. Earlier, coarse grains used to be the food only for the poor. But today it is being served in five-star hotels also." The Union Minister said soldiers protect the country day and night without getting tired.

He further said, "Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given freedom to the forces to respond to the enemies, the morale of the army has increased significantly. The security of our country is in safe hands. During the presidency of G20, coarse grains produced in our country were prepared into delicious delicacies and served to the top leaders of the world. The world has recognized the culture and spirituality of India." The MoS also visited Dilwara Jain Temple on Saturday.

The minister expressed his anger over the alleged remarks made on Sanatan Dharma by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and said that the person saying so had no wisdom. "The opposition is completely irresponsible and says anything out of the blue. What to do with them when they have no knowledge," he added. (ANI)

