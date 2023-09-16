Left Menu

Fresh rain lashes several parts of Delhi, brings relief from heat

Fresh rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing down the temperature in the city.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:36 IST
Fresh rain lashes several parts of Delhi, brings relief from heat
Visuals from Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing down the temperature in the city. Areas including RK Puram, Lok Kalyan Marg, India Gate witnessed fresh showers.

The sudden rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, brought the city a measure of respite from the stifling heat over the last few days. The National Capital also witnessed rainfall on Friday.

In a weather bulletin at 7.29 am on its official handle on X, the IMD posted, "Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe". In a follow up post, IMD stated, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over a few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023