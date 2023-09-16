Fresh rain lashes several parts of Delhi, brings relief from heat

Fresh rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing down the temperature in the city. Areas including RK Puram, Lok Kalyan Marg, India Gate witnessed fresh showers.

The sudden rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, brought the city a measure of respite from the stifling heat over the last few days. The National Capital also witnessed rainfall on Friday.

In a weather bulletin at 7.29 am on its official handle on X, the IMD posted, "Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe". In a follow up post, IMD stated, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over a few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula". (ANI)

