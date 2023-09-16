Left Menu

Indian Air Force performs air show near Jal Mahal in Jaipur

Indian Air Force (IAF) Surkya Kiran Aerobatic Team on Saturday perfomed air show in Jaipur.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:47 IST
Indian Air Force performs air show near Jal Mahal in Jaipur
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Surkya Kiran Aerobatic Team on Saturday perfomed air show in Jaipur. There were total nine aircrafts of Indian Air Force which performed this air show in the vicinity of Jal Mahal in Jaipur.

On the occasion of the 76th year of Jammu and Kashmir's accession into the Indian Union and the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Government of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir is all set to organise a grand and spectacular Air Show. According to an official statement from PRO (Defence), the Air Show will feature renowned IAF units, including the world-famous IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving team, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 helicopters and the IAF band. Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is also expected to showcase low-level aerobatics and manoeuvring.

Taking place on September 21 and 22, 2023, from 09:30 to 11:00, the event will showcase the scintillating and speculator display of precision flying and performance by nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132, Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters showcasing the slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction techniques, free fall para jumpers and precision drill movements by AWDT. The SKAT, also the 52 SQN of IAF, was formed in 1996, the team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of the country and abroad. It is one of the very few nine aircraft display teams in the world. The 130 helicopter Unit which is a resident unit of Jammu, will be showcasing the helicopter operations and with the Garud Commandos of IAF.

The display will showcase the operational capability of the Indian Air Force with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. This event will also aim to sensitise the general public to the hazards of aviation and how can they assist in aviation safety. The display will be open to the general public apart from schools, Air Veterans, Civil dignitaries, and personnel of defence forces and Air Force Station Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will grace the occasion as the chief guest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023