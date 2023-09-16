Indian Air Force performs air show near Jal Mahal in Jaipur

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Surkya Kiran Aerobatic Team on Saturday perfomed air show in Jaipur. There were total nine aircrafts of Indian Air Force which performed this air show in the vicinity of Jal Mahal in Jaipur.

On the occasion of the 76th year of Jammu and Kashmir's accession into the Indian Union and the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Government of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir is all set to organise a grand and spectacular Air Show. According to an official statement from PRO (Defence), the Air Show will feature renowned IAF units, including the world-famous IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving team, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 helicopters and the IAF band. Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is also expected to showcase low-level aerobatics and manoeuvring.

Taking place on September 21 and 22, 2023, from 09:30 to 11:00, the event will showcase the scintillating and speculator display of precision flying and performance by nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132, Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters showcasing the slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction techniques, free fall para jumpers and precision drill movements by AWDT. The SKAT, also the 52 SQN of IAF, was formed in 1996, the team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of the country and abroad. It is one of the very few nine aircraft display teams in the world. The 130 helicopter Unit which is a resident unit of Jammu, will be showcasing the helicopter operations and with the Garud Commandos of IAF.

The display will showcase the operational capability of the Indian Air Force with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. This event will also aim to sensitise the general public to the hazards of aviation and how can they assist in aviation safety. The display will be open to the general public apart from schools, Air Veterans, Civil dignitaries, and personnel of defence forces and Air Force Station Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will grace the occasion as the chief guest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)