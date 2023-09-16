Left Menu

Assam: Protesting students clash with police at NIT Silchar campus after alleged suicide

Tension escalated after students protested inside the campus of the institute following the alleged suicide of a student.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:21 IST
Assam: Protesting students clash with police at NIT Silchar campus after alleged suicide
Visuals from Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam's Cachar district on Friday night when students went on a rampage, vandalising several vehicles and attacking police personnel in protest against the alleged suicide of a fellow student. The police had recovered the body of a third-year student hanging in the room of his hostel on Friday.

Tension escalated after students protested inside the campus of the institute following the alleged suicide of a student. A group of students vandalised five vehicles including a police vehicle and attacked police personnel also.

The Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that several police personnel including officers were injured in the incident. "Following the incident, we have deployed security personnel at the institute. The protesters also vandalised the properties of the Dean of the institute. Earlier, the district administration talked with the students about their demands and assured them of justice. But, when the situation went out of control, we were forced to use reasonable minimal force to control the situation. The current situation is under control. It is a very unfortunate incident," Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that sufficient security personnel have been deployed at the institute to maintain peace. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023