Assam: Protesting students clash with police at NIT Silchar campus after alleged suicide

Violence erupted at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam's Cachar district on Friday night when students went on a rampage, vandalising several vehicles and attacking police personnel in protest against the alleged suicide of a fellow student. The police had recovered the body of a third-year student hanging in the room of his hostel on Friday.

Tension escalated after students protested inside the campus of the institute following the alleged suicide of a student. A group of students vandalised five vehicles including a police vehicle and attacked police personnel also.

The Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that several police personnel including officers were injured in the incident. "Following the incident, we have deployed security personnel at the institute. The protesters also vandalised the properties of the Dean of the institute. Earlier, the district administration talked with the students about their demands and assured them of justice. But, when the situation went out of control, we were forced to use reasonable minimal force to control the situation. The current situation is under control. It is a very unfortunate incident," Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that sufficient security personnel have been deployed at the institute to maintain peace. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

