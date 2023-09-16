Left Menu

Kerala CM Vijayan condoles death of writer CR Omanakuttan 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of renowned writer and academician Professor CR Omanakuttan at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

Kerala CM Vijayan condoles death of writer CR Omanakuttan 
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of renowned writer and academician Professor CR Omanakuttan at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday. CM Vijayan said in his condolence message that CR Omanakuttan was a luminary who left a mark as a writer and cultural worker.

The Chief Minister also recalled that Omanakuttan upheld left-wing cultural positions in his life. He was careful to review literary history and political history closely, the Chief Minister added. Omanakuttan, 80, was admitted to Lisie Hospital in the morning due to a ruptured aorta, according to the hospital source.

His writing ranged from the humorous to the philosophical. After the Emergency, he wrote a series of 'Shavam Theinikal'-corpse eaters- in Desabhimani which exposed the brutality of that time. The series was written by CR Omanakuttan based on the emotional relationship he had with Echara Warrier, the father of Rajan who was killed during that period. In Desabhimani, he handled a humorous political column under the name 'Aghashamsi'. Author of several books including 'Nee Satyam Gyananam Anandam', CR Omanakuttan also had a vast number of students. (ANI)

