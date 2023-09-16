Delhi Police organizes 'Bada Khana' to celebrate G20 success

Delhi Police on Saturday organized a "Bada Khana" (Lunch) for the staff of South District as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their dedicated efforts during the G20 Summit arrangements. Senior officers also joined the "Bada Khana" and appreciated the staff for their dedication, sincerity, and consistent hard work during the G20 Summit, due to which the Summit was completed peacefully without any untoward incident.

The "Bada Khana" is a traditional Indian feast that is served on special occasions. It is a way of showing gratitude and appreciation to guests and well-wishers. The Delhi Police organized the "Bada Khana" as a way of thanking their staff for their hard work and commitment during the G20 Summit. The Summit was a major event, and the Delhi Police played a vital role in ensuring its success.

The "Bada Khana" was a well-deserved gesture of appreciation for the Delhi Police staff. It was a way of showing them that their hard work was valued and appreciated. (ANI)

