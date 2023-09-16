Left Menu

Delhi Police organizes 'Bada Khana' to celebrate G20 success

Senior officers also joined the "Bada Khana" and appreciated the staff for their dedication, sincerity, and consistent hard work during the G20 Summit, due to which the Summit was completed peacefully without any untoward incident.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:47 IST
Delhi Police organizes 'Bada Khana' to celebrate G20 success
Delhi Police organizes 'Bada Khana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Saturday organized a "Bada Khana" (Lunch) for the staff of South District as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their dedicated efforts during the G20 Summit arrangements. Senior officers also joined the "Bada Khana" and appreciated the staff for their dedication, sincerity, and consistent hard work during the G20 Summit, due to which the Summit was completed peacefully without any untoward incident.

The "Bada Khana" is a traditional Indian feast that is served on special occasions. It is a way of showing gratitude and appreciation to guests and well-wishers. The Delhi Police organized the "Bada Khana" as a way of thanking their staff for their hard work and commitment during the G20 Summit. The Summit was a major event, and the Delhi Police played a vital role in ensuring its success.

The "Bada Khana" was a well-deserved gesture of appreciation for the Delhi Police staff. It was a way of showing them that their hard work was valued and appreciated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023