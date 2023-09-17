"Yet another testimony of our dynamic leader": Union Minister Sonowal on PM Vishwakarma Yojna

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal praised the PM Vishwakarma Yojna and said that this will not only going to help the marginalised section but will also help create a new ecosystem of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched "PM Vishwakarma Scheme" for traditional artisans and craftspeople on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. The Prime Minister also launched the PM Vishwakarma logo, tagline and portal. He also released a customized stamp sheet, a tool kit e-booklet and video on the occasion. The Prime Minister distributed Vishwakarma Certificates to 18 beneficiaries.

Union Minister Sonowal said, "PM Vishwakarma Yojana is yet another testimony of our dynamic leader - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - whose commitment to upliftment of all and everyone in the society remains paramount. Modi ji's vision of Sabka Satha, Sabka Vikas has energised the idea of PM Vishwakarma. This yojna is not only going to help the marginalised section of our country to become active members of nation building but also help create a new ecosystem of Atmanirbhar Bharatiyas, equipped to compete with the best of the world." The 'PM Vishwakarma' Scheme aims to provide financial support, training, and opportunities to artisans, ensuring the preservation and promotion of their traditional crafts.

"The Yojna will empower our artisans to become "The Best" in their craft while the curated ecosystem will help them compete with the rest of the world. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's visionary leadership, India became the fifth largest economy in the world while it has been commanding a global position of respect, honour and dignity, like never before. With the empowerment of our traditional artisans via PM Vishwakarma Yojna, India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes another step forward towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Sarbananda Sonowal added. The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam; Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Guwahati, Queen Oja; Ramen Deka, Vice Chairman, SITA; Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Pabitra Margherita; Mrigen Saraniya, Mayor, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) among other officials.

The programme was also attended by artisans and workman who can avail the benefit of PM Vishwakarma Yojna. (ANI)

