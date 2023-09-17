Left Menu

Narmada dam water discharge causes flooding, over 206 villagers moved to safety

According to district authorities, 18 infants, 15 childrens, 61 women and 112 men from three villages including Gabhana, Akteswar and Sanjroli were evacuated and shifted to safer places. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 23:06 IST
Visuals from the Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday evacuated around 206 villagers following the release of excess water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district. According to district authorities, 18 infants, 15 childrens, 61 women and 112 men from three villages including Gabhana, Akteswar and Sanjroli were evacuated and shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, in Bharuch district, around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps as water from the Narmada River inundated low-lying areas of the district on Sunday afternoon. According to district administration officials, the water level of the Narmada River near the Golden Bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch district reached 37 feet - about 9 ft above the danger mark, at Golden Bridge as of 7:30 pm on Sunday.

Earlier today, The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued as many as 105 people, stranded in low-lying areas in Gujarat's Bharuch district following heavy rainfall in the region. The rescue operation was carried out at Nikora Village in Bharuch district.

Taking to social media platform, X, Gujarat government's Directorate of Information, said, "#Team6NDRF, with the help of civil administration, rescued total 105 citizens trapped due to heavy rains in low lying area of Nikora Village in Dist: Bharuch #Gujarat and shifted them to a safe place. #GujaratRains #RescueOperations." As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district. Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, they said.

Moreover, Bharuch Narmada is being continuously monitored by most of the staff and officials of the Vadodara district to ensure that the low-lying areas are not affected by floods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

