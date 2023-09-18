Special session of Parliament set to begin today

The five-day special session of Parliament is all set to begin on Monday during which the parliamentary proceedings will shift from the old to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that eight legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session. "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings" will also be discussed.

On Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. After weeks of no information about the agenda, the government last week announced an agenda that included bills to be taken up for consideration and a discussion on "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings".

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Joshi requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. The meeting of all the floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament was attended by various ministers including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister V Muraleedharan and 51 leaders from 34 parties.

Joshi shared with leaders that there would be a photo session from 10.00 am to 10.45 am on September 19, 2023, followed by a function in the Central Hall starting at 11.00 am which will be graced by the Vice-President/Chairman, Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Leader of Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha and the Members of both the Houses of Parliament. After the conclusion of the function in the Central Hall, both Houses will meet in their respective Chambers in the New Parliament House.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. Meanwhile, four bills including a bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service, and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners are part of the legislative business of the government for the session.

Apart from the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, introduced in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session on August 10, the list includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on August 3. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amends the Advocates Act, 1961, while the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 repeals the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

Besides, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023 and it repeals the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. (ANI)

