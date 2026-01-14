Unusual Incident on Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express: Homeless Man's Dangerous Stunt
A homeless man from Jharkhand, believed to be of unsound mind, climbed atop a stationary train at Pudukad railway station. Rail officials, locals, passengers, and police helped bring him down safely. The power to overhead lines was cut off as a precaution. No train services were affected.
- Country:
- India
A Jharkhand-native man caused a stir after climbing atop the stationary Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express near Pudukad railway station on Wednesday. Officials noted the man, estimated to be in his thirties and homeless, appeared to be of unsound mind. The motivation behind his actions remains unclear.
Railway authorities acted swiftly by cutting off the power supply to the overhead electric lines to prevent potential harm. With the collective efforts of locals, passengers, and police personnel, the man was safely brought down from the train.
The man is currently undergoing a medical check-up to assess his mental health, which will determine any further actions. Notably, train services experienced no disruptions due to the incident, according to an officer from the Thrissur Railway Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
