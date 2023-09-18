Left Menu

Kerala: RTI activist Girish Babu found dead in Kochi

The primary investigation of the police suggests Girish Babu died of a heart attack.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:42 IST
Girish Babu. (Photo/Girish Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
A Right to Information (RTI) activist Girish Babu was on Monday found dead at his residence in Kalamassery in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said. According to the police, the deceased was living with his family and was found dead in his bedroom this morning.

The primary investigation of the police suggests Girish Babu died of a heart attack. The Kalamassery police has filed an FIR with Cr no 2075/23 under section 174 CrPC in the matter. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officials said.

Babu had filed several public interest litigations, including the plea seeking a vigilance probe against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan in connection with an alleged bribery case. After a vigilance court recently rejected his petition,  Girish approached the Kerala High Court challenging the petition.

He has also filed a plea seeking a vigilance probe into the Palarivattom flyover scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

