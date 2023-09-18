CM Yogi listens to problems of 200 people at Janata Darshan in UP's Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials on Monday to address public issues with utmost seriousness and sensitivity as well as to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people's land and try to harm, or destroy the weak, said an official statement. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister also directed them to provide the benefits of government welfare schemes to all the needy and eligible persons and to ensure no one suffers.

CM Yogi gave these instructions during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath temple, where he heard the issues and grievances of 200 people and referred their prayer letters to the concerned authorities, it said. On applications seeking financial aid for the treatment of serious diseases, CM Yogi directed officials to expedite the estimation process of the cost of treatment and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be released at the earliest, it said.

As per the statement, CM Yogi said that the state government stands with the needy who face obstacles in accessing medical treatment due to financial constraints. There is no dearth of money for the treatment of the needy. Individuals should feel free to share their issues with the government so that the government can address them promptly, added the CM.

CM Yogi also blessed the children who came to the Janata Darshan with their parents, offered chocolates and encouraged them to study well, stated the official statement. (ANI)

