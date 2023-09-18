Left Menu

J&K: Water level in Jhelum River drops to 70-year low due to dry weather conditions

“In July, we received good rainfall and at the time a flood alert was issued. The valley has been witnessing a dry now for the last three months. Jhelum, which is the main water body, has almost dried up at many places,” Field Officer Fisheries Department, Baljeet Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:11 IST
J&K: Water level in Jhelum River drops to 70-year low due to dry weather conditions
Representative image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The persisting dry weather across the valley has brought down the water level in Jhelum to a 70-year low in the month of September, said officials. According to officials, the valley has been witnessing dry weather for more than a month, which has complicated the problems of water scarcity and irrigation for the farmers.

While the southern parts of the valley recorded rainfall last week on Friday and Saturday, the central and north parts of the valley continue to reel under dry weather conditions. Official records also suggest that the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh had dropped to 2.15 feet.

Officials said the water level at both these points is also the lowest recorded in the recent past and that the lowest water level recorded in Jhelum in the month of September so far has been 0 feet in the years 2019 and 2021. They said the valley has not received sufficient rainfall for the last two months due to which the water body has almost dried up.

“In July, we received good rainfall and at the time a flood alert was issued. The valley has been witnessing a dry now for the last three months. Jhelum, which is the main water body, has almost dried up at many places,” Field Officer Fisheries Department, Baljeet Singh said. Mukhtar Ahmad Deputy Director MET while talking to ANI said, “The valley has witnessed one of the driest September this year. It’s the second highest temperature this year since 1934 during the month of September. It was all because of the extended dry weather.”

“September never used to be drier like this before. The valley has not recorded rains for a long time now, which affected Jhelum drastically,” he said. The residents who are living along banks and in houseboats also said they have witnessed this phenomenon for the first time.

“During autumn and winter, the water level drops in Jhelum but this is probably the lowest water level we have witnessed so far. Currently, the surface of the river is visible,” said Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Rajbagh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023