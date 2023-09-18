Left Menu

Slump in SocGen, ECB policymakers' hawkish tone weigh on European stocks

Dragging down the healthcare sector, Novo Nordisk shares lost 2.4% after a report showed that U.S. drug regulators had recently issued a report detailing quality control lapses at the group's Clayton, North Carolina plant. Rising bond yields across the euro zone pushed rate-sensitive real estate stocks down 2.6% following hawkish remarks by European Central Bank policymakers after the central bank raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points last week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:45 IST
Slump in SocGen, ECB policymakers' hawkish tone weigh on European stocks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares fell on Monday as French bank Societe Generale's shares slumped after a keenly awaited strategic plan from its new CEO disappointed investors, while caution reigned ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1.1% after rising close to 1.6% last week. Societe Generale plummeted 12.1% to more than two month lows after France's third-biggest bank said it expected little, if any, growth in annual sales over the coming years.

The euro zone banks index dipped 1.9%. Dragging down the healthcare sector, Novo Nordisk shares lost 2.4% after a report showed that U.S. drug regulators had recently issued a report detailing quality control lapses at the group's Clayton, North Carolina plant.

Rising bond yields across the euro zone pushed rate-sensitive real estate stocks down 2.6% following hawkish remarks by European Central Bank policymakers after the central bank raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points last week. Slovak policymaker

Peter Kazimir said the ECB's rate hike on Thursday might have been its last for now but policymakers would need until March to be sure and further rises could yet be ruled out.

In a busy week for central bank meetings, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to hike rates for the 15th time on Thursday, while the Federal Reserve looks set to hold rates on Wednesday. "While forward guidance is likely to be limited, we expect the (BoE's) Monetary Policy Committee to strike a dovish tone indicating that a peak in the Bank Rate is near if not already reached," said Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, analyst at Danske Bank.

The Swedish crown sank to a record low

against the euro on Monday, days before the Riksbank is expected to raise interest rates again. Among other individual movers, Nordic Semiconductor ASA shed 9.9% after cutting its revenue guidance for the third quarter. Peer Fingerprint Cards eased 10.0%.

Lonza's chief executive, Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, will leave the Swiss company by mutual agreement at the end of the month. This sent the contract drug manufacturer's shares down 14.7% amid concerns about the group's medium-term profit prospects. Mondi rose 3.3% after the British paper and packaging company said it has agreed to sell its largest plant in Russia to a unit of Moscow-based real estate developer Sezar Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023