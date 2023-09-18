Left Menu

Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Goa Governor in his message stated that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals widely celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour and joy in our country.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:01 IST
Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Goa Governor in his message stated that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals widely celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour and joy in our country. Lord Ganesh occupies a special place in the pantheon of Gods. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti, who is the remover of all obstacles, the one to be prayed to before beginning anything, he said.Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival of Goa and it is celebrated lavishly. On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, all the family members reunite, prepare delicious varieties of sweets, ‘Matoli’ above the statue of Lord Ganesha with all seasonal fruits, the Governor said.

It is indeed a great opportunity for everyone to be part of this unique celebration that strengthens amity, social harmony and mutual understanding. This festival epitomises the unity and spiritual harmony of Goa, he said. On this auspicious occasion, may Lord Ganesh bestow his grace on every household and bless one and all with abundant wisdom, success, happiness and prosperity, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023