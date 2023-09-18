Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Goa Governor in his message stated that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals widely celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour and joy in our country. Lord Ganesh occupies a special place in the pantheon of Gods. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti, who is the remover of all obstacles, the one to be prayed to before beginning anything, he said.Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival of Goa and it is celebrated lavishly. On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, all the family members reunite, prepare delicious varieties of sweets, ‘Matoli’ above the statue of Lord Ganesha with all seasonal fruits, the Governor said.

It is indeed a great opportunity for everyone to be part of this unique celebration that strengthens amity, social harmony and mutual understanding. This festival epitomises the unity and spiritual harmony of Goa, he said. On this auspicious occasion, may Lord Ganesh bestow his grace on every household and bless one and all with abundant wisdom, success, happiness and prosperity, he added. (ANI)

