Indian Swachhata League kicks off with over 4,000 city teams joining cleanliness crusade

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban has received a boost as more than 4000 cities across India enthusiastically participated in the second edition of the Indian Swachhata League (ISL). ISL is a youth-led initiative designed to engage young people in activities related to cleanliness and sanitation. City teams are leading the way by actively cleaning beaches, tourist spots, and hills, showcasing their commitment to cleanliness, read the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs press release.

This initiative, held under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), seeks to promote civic engagement among India's youth. The inaugural edition of ISL in 2022 was a tremendous success, with over half a million volunteers joining forces to make their cities garbage-free.

The current edition of ISL is part of the Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, organized between September 15 and October 2, which coincides with Swachh Bharat Diwas, observed on Mahatma Gandhi's Jayanti, read the press release. Cities participating in ISL 2.0 have chosen catchy team names and appointed team captains and ambassadors, including badminton player PV Sindhu, environmentalist Ripudaman Bevli, cyclist Swastika Gosh, and Ramveer Tanwar.

Teams like Chandigarh Challengers, Hunsur Heroes, Viktamasingapuram, Dandeli Swachhta Warriors, Kushtagi Champions, and Arsikere Army were among the first to register, read the press release. These city teams have been actively involved in cleanliness drives, including installing beautiful murals, forming human chains, and creating various formations related to the ISL 2.0 theme and the Jan Andolan for Swachhata (People's Movement for Cleanliness). In Bhopal, Yoga Day was celebrated at a location that was once a dumpsite, showcasing the transformative power of cleanliness efforts.

Karnataka's Devenagere witnessed the participation of nearly 4,000 children who came together to create a map of India, while the defending champions, Team Chandigarh Challengers, organized an SUP (Single-Use Plastic) free Maha Langar to feed 10,000 people, read the press release. In Alleppey, a water procession called 'Save the Lake' was organized to highlight the importance of cleaning lakes.

Several Chief Ministers from various states have joined the cleanliness fervour and encouraged citizens to participate in the Jan Andolan for Swachhata, read the press release. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated five SafaiMitras (cleanliness ambassadors) under Swachhata Hi Seva and distributed ISL 2.0 T-shirts and caps.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Manipur, urging every citizen to contribute to Swachh Bharat, read the release. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Indian Swachhata League by hoisting the green flag at the 'Swachhata League Marathon,' featuring distances of 10, 5, and 2 kilometres.

The Indian Swachhata League is a testament to the nation's commitment to cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and youth engagement, aligning with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and India's broader vision of a cleaner, greener future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)