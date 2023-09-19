Left Menu

Delhi HC quashes two FIRs registered in property dispute, asks parties to clean police stations

The Delhi High Court has recently quashed two FIRs lodged for stone pelting in a property dispute by relatives. However, the high court directed 24 persons involved in the cases to do a basic cleaning duty in four police stations.

Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI).
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has recently quashed two FIRs lodged for stone pelting in a property dispute by relatives. However, the high court directed 24 persons involved in the cases to do a basic cleaning duty in four police stations. Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed the order on September 15 after accepting the settlement arrived at between the parties.

The bench asked them to be divided into 4 groups of six people in each group and do basic cleaning duty in four police stations Mehrauli, Fatehpur Beri, Maidan Garhi and Neb Sarai on Monday, Thursday and Sunday this week. The cases were lodged at the Mehrauli police station in July this year by the parties who are neighbours as well as relatives out of a property dispute.

It was alleged that stones were thrown by the parties at each other during the fight between them. Police had lodged the cases under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) IPC. While quashing the FIRs, the bench also applauded the efforts made by the parties to arrive at the settlement. (ANI)

