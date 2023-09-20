Iran demands U.S. show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the United States should prove its "goodwill and determination" to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Washington abandoned in 2018.
"By exiting the JCPOA, the United States violated the agreement. ... America should demonstrate its goodwill and determination," Raisi said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Tehran and six world powers.
