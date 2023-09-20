Left Menu

Iran demands U.S. show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-09-2023 03:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 02:57 IST
Iran demands U.S. show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the United States should prove its "goodwill and determination" to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Washington abandoned in 2018.

"By exiting the JCPOA, the United States violated the agreement. ... America should demonstrate its goodwill and determination," Raisi said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Tehran and six world powers.

