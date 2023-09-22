"Dengue under control in Tamil Nadu": TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that Dengue is under control in the state. "This year, the state has reported 4,227 cases so far. Three deaths have been reported. At present, there are 343 active cases of Dengue in the state. It usually spreads in the month of October and November so accordingly, the preparations are in full swing,"Subramanian said.

"Before South West monsoon and North East Monsoon, we used to run awareness campaigns for the eradication of Dengue. Now, for the past three years, Dengue and Malaria have been under control in the state. In 2012, there were 67 deaths due to Dengue while in 2017, there were 65 deaths reported due to the disease," he said while addressing the media in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. "Two days back, the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government presided over a meeting with health officials. Instructions were given regarding the precautionary measures to curb the diseases. In this regard, we have already started awareness camps", the health minister added.

Earlier today, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a dengue relief camp based in Chennai's Besant Nagar. Meanwhile, he said, "In Tamil Nadu, 32,717 workers are employed across the state for conducting precautionary measures to curb Dengue and Malaria. 2,972 government hospitals have been prepared. Medicines are being stocked. The officials are monitoring the situation".

"This year, the state has reported 4,227 cases so far. Three deaths have been reported. At present, there are 343 active cases of Dengue in the state. It usually spreads in the month of October and November so accordingly, the preparations are in full swing", he added. According to the World Health Organisation, Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. About half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

It is worth mentioning that as the Denue fear gripped the state this year, the government is on alert. In Tamil Nadu, three deaths have reported so far this year against eight deaths in 2021.

In 2020, there were 2,410 Dengue cases in the state but no deaths were reported, an official statement said. (ANI)

