Centre trying to intervene in cooperative sector: CPI-M Kerala secretary Govindan Master

"A mass campaign is going on against the government to tarnish the image and sabotage the projects of the Kerala government. The central government is trying to handle the cooperative sector, Home Minister Amit Shah himself is taking initiatives for it, " CPIM state secretary MV Govindan Master said.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:07 IST
CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan Master (Photo credit/MV Govindan Master 'X' handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) state secretary MV Govindan Master lashed out at the Central government for intervening in the cooperative sector. "A mass campaign is going on against the government to tarnish the image and sabotage the projects of the Kerala government. The central government is trying to handle the cooperative sector, Home Minister Amit Shah himself is taking initiatives for it. The Enforcement Directorate's raid at AC Moideen's residence is a clear example of this move," the CPIM state secretary said in a press statement. Moideen is a former minister and party state committee member.

"They couldn't find any evidence against him so now they're threatening some people to turn against Moideen. It is to tarnish CPIM and it's government. The state government has investigated and clarified. We are already in the process of recovering the money," Govindan Master said. Speaking about the financial situation in the state, "Even in this financial crisis and limited aid from central, we are able to run the state. Developments are not reaching out to all the sections of people, that's why the government is moving in with a people's drive campaign." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

