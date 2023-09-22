51,000 Ayushman Melas held under Ayushman Bhav campaign: MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday said that over 51,000 Ayushman Mela were held under the Ayushman Bhav Campaign in the first five days. After the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan', three different drives have been run under this including "Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Mela and Ayushman Gaanv as well as Ayushman Sabha."

While under Ayushman Mela, a health fair will be organized every Saturday at the Health and Wellness Center. Briefing media in New Delhi on Friday, Pawar said, “over 21 lakh people participated in the Campaign. She said, 55 lakh testing and screening took place in the period and over 4700 surgeries were performed.”

“5,600 blood donation camps were held and over 42,000 units of blood collected. Over 8 lakh Ayushman Cards were generated in five days of Ayushman Bhav Campaign and nearly 20 lakhs ABHA IDs were created,” she added. Over 17 lakh people received free medicine in the first five days of Ayushman Bhav Campaign, she said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)