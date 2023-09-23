"Commendable step towards upliftment of mother power": CM Dhami on passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the Rajya Sabha after the Lok Sabha and said that this is a commendable step towards the upliftment of mother power in the country. Chief Minsiter office Uttarakhand in X posted, "Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Bill in the Rajya Sabha after the Lok Sabha. He said that this is a commendable step towards the upliftment of 'mother power' (Matra Shakti) in the country."

The Women's Reservation Bill which is called 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was passed in the Rajya Sabha Thursday. While the Lok Sabha had already given its nod to the Bill on Wednesday. "Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the mother power of the state, the Chief Minister said that many works are being done by the state government for women empowerment in the state. Women of the state are being given 30 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs," CMO Uttarakhand posted in another Tweet.

The Upper House, on Thursday, passed the bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against. Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country. "All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)

