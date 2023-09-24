Saudi Arabia stresses importance of cooperation with OPEC+
Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of collective cooperation with OPEC+ for the stability of global oil markets, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Saturday in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
"The kingdom is keen on maintaining the stability, reliability, sustainability and security of oil markets," Prince Faisal bin Farhan added.
