Visually impaired artists make Goddess Durga idols at art workshop 'Jol Chabi'

An art workshop titled 'Jol Chabi' was held here on Sunday to teach visually impaired artists how to make sculptures of Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesha.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:06 IST
Art workshop 'Jol Chabi' held to recognise blind artists in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An art workshop titled 'Jol Chabi' was held here on Sunday to teach visually impaired artists how to make sculptures of Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesha. Tollywood director Goutam Ghosh director who was the chief guest at the workshop told ANI, "Art has no limitations. This is an inner feeling. Many unsung and deprived artists get recognition through this type of initiative."

Sculpture artist Bimal Kundu told ANI that for him, it was a challenge to teach visually impaired students but they were just amazing. "They made Durga, Ganesha, birds and fruits like apples and bananas which they had never seen. They gave them perfect shape," he said.

Visually impaired artist Raju told ANI that they went to Kumhartoly to get a feel of how Durga idols are made. "Today I made Ganesha, Durga and birds by touching and feeling idols. I'm sure all the sculptures which I made are fine," he said.

Anindya Chatterjee, convenor of the art workshop 'Jol Chabi' told ANI there were three themes and one was special for Durga Puja: Maa Aschen (Mother is coming). "This is the first time in Bengal that blind artists made Ma Durga idols to welcome her as Maa Aschen. They also made Ganesha and other sculptures in this workshop," he added.

Chatterjee said that another theme was 'Save the Tiger' and the third one was 'Heritage of Kolkata'. "All artists who attended this workshop made theme-based artwork which will be part of an exhibition which is being organised by us on Mahalaya," Chatterjee added. (ANI)

