Delhi traders body CTI on Monday urged the Central government to ban import of lentil masur from Canada, over Ottawas allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the Chamber of Trade and Industry CTI said that there was a need to exert economic pressure on Canada.A growing dispute between India and Canada has erupted following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.Chairman of CTI, Brijesh Goyal, said that the development has sent ripples through the business world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:57 IST
Traders' body CTI urges Centre to ban lentil import from Canada
Delhi traders' body CTI on Monday urged the Central government to ban import of lentil (masur) from Canada, over Ottawa's allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said that there was a need to exert economic pressure on Canada.

A growing dispute between India and Canada has erupted following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Chairman of CTI, Brijesh Goyal, said that the development has sent ripples through the business world. Indian traders have demanded that India should ban import of lentils from Canada, which is a major supplier.

''Canada is becoming a stronghold of Khalistanis and their anti-India sentiment was displayed by protests at the Indian embassy. However, Trudeau is making politically motivated statements in view of upcoming elections in Canada,'' he said.

India's annual pulse consumption is estimated at around 23 lakh tonnes of which 15-16 lakh tonnes is produced domestically and rest is imported from other countries. In the last financial year, India imported 4.85 lakh tonnes of lentil from Canada, Goyal said.

The Central government may contact other countries for pulses like Russia, Singapore, and Turkey, he added.

