MP: Two groups, including woman, clash in Indore; case registered, 3 taken into custody

Two groups, including a woman, clashed with each other in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district and after receiving a complaint from the woman, the police rounded up three persons in the matter, a police official said. The incident occurred near a mall under Vijayanagar police station limits in the city on Saturday late night. The woman along with a man had gone to the mall. During this, the other party, which included three men, had some dispute over some issue with them. After which they started fighting. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2) Abhishek Anand said, "A video has come to the notice of Vijayanagar police station area in which two parties are fighting with each other, including a woman. As soon as the police received a complaint in this regard, on the basis of it, the police registered a case under section IPC 354 and other relevant sections into the matter." The police also rounded up the three accused spotted in the video of the incident and further legal actions were being taken against them, he added.

"There is a mall in the city, where the woman along with a man had gone there. The other party, which has three men, had a dispute over some issue with them there. After that the male section started fighting and the girl came to rescue but she was also assaulted during this," Anand said. Later, when the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered into the matter, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)