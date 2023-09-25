Left Menu

Assam: 5 arrested with 8 rare species of animals including White-faced Monkey, Black Gorillas 

In a joint operation, police and forest officials rescued eight animals of rare species including Panamanian White-faced Capuchin (Cebus imitator- a rare species of monkey) and Black Gorillas from an area of Assam's Cachar district along Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, said a police official.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:12 IST
Black Gorilla rescued during a joint operation in Assam's Cachar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police also apprehended five persons from Mizoram for illegal transportation of wildlife.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said, "Acting on credible info, a special operation was launched against the illegal transportation of wildlife in the areas of Assam-Mizoram border. During the operation, eight numbers of rare species of animals were recovered and five persons from Mizoram were apprehended." The apprehended persons were identified as Hmingkopuia (41 years old), F Lalchandama (29 years old), Lalrintluanga (24 years old), Vaincluding and Jenny Lalruatkimi (30 years old) and all are residents of Mizoram.

The team recovered two numbers of Panamanian white-faced capuchins (Cebus imitator- a rare species of monkey),  two numbers of Common Opossums also called Southern or black-eared Opossum - rare monkeys, 4 numbers of Black  Gorillas in possession from them. The rescued animals were handed over to the forest department for further action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

