7-day long Monsoon Session of HP Assembly concludes

The seven-day-long Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday concluded in Shimla. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the proceedings of the week-long monsoon session, lasted for 36 hours 38 minutes and a total of 743 questions, including 547 starred and 196 unstarred, were asked by the members of the House.

Apart from this, a total of 8 topics were discussed under Rule 61 and 5 topics under Rule 62, he said. Pathania said that a government resolution was passed under Rule 102.

"In which the discussion went on for three days regarding the disaster in the state, in which 52 MLAs from the party and the opposition participated and in the end, the Himachal government declared the disaster as a national disaster and asked the Central government to provide special financial assistance of Rs 12,000 crores to Himachal. After the passage of the resolution it was sent to the Union Government," he said. Moreover, three subjects were discussed under Rule 130 and a total of eight bills were introduced and passed in the House.

The leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the proceedings of the session for seven days were very important. "The opposition tried its best to raise public issues in the House, although the government made every effort in the House to suppress the voice of the opposition, yet the opposition cornered the government on every issue," he said. At the end of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan said that the government has tried its best to answer all the questions and issues raised by the opposition in the seven-day House proceedings and every issue will be discussed in detail inside the House.

"There was a detailed discussion on the disaster by the government for three days, after which the government passed a proposal and sent it to the Centre with the demand of declaring Himachal as a national disaster-affected state along with financial assistance of Rs 12000 thousand crores has been demanded. Apart from this, many important bills have also been introduced and passed in the House, which will have far-reaching consequences," he said. The Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on September 18, 2023. This was the third session of the 14th State Assembly, with seven sittings concluding on the 25th of September. (ANI)

