Left Menu

REC partners with Punjab National Bank to finance projects in logistics, power, infra sectors

The two entities will jointly finance loans worth Rs 55,000 crore, REC said in a statement.REC Limited signed an MoU with Punjab National Bank PNB on Tuesday to jointly explore the possibility to fund the Power Sector and Infrastructure and Logistics Sector projects under the consortium arrangement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:31 IST
REC partners with Punjab National Bank to finance projects in logistics, power, infra sectors
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Power PSU REC Ltd and public lender Punjab National Bank on Tuesday inked an agreement to co-finance projects in power, infrastructure and logistics projects. The two entities will jointly finance loans worth Rs 55,000 crore, REC said in a statement.

''REC Limited signed an MoU with Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday to jointly explore the possibility to fund the Power Sector and Infrastructure and Logistics Sector projects under the consortium arrangement. REC and PNB will associate with each other to co-finance loans amounting to Rs 55,000 crore over the next three years,'' the statement said.

The memorandum of agreement was signed between TSC Bosh, Executive Director (Infra & Logistics), REC, and PNB Chief General Manager Rajeeva in the presence of other senior officials of the two companies.

Under the Ministry of Power, REC Limited provides long-term loans and other finance products for the power infrastructure sector, comprising generation, transmission, distribution, and renewable energy, among others. The company has a loan book of over Rs 4,54,393 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023