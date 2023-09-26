Left Menu

26-09-2023
World Bank's Banga lays out how it could increase lending capacity

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Tuesday said that with new contributions from countries under a capital adequacy framework, it could increase lending capacity by more than $100 billion over a decade.

