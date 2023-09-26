World Bank's Banga lays out how it could increase lending capacity
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:38 IST
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Tuesday said that with new contributions from countries under a capital adequacy framework, it could increase lending capacity by more than $100 billion over a decade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajay Banga
- World Bank Group
Advertisement