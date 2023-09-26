Asian Games Medal Tally Day - 3
PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:18 IST
Asian Games Medals Tally after Day 3 on Tuesday, September 26 Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 53 29 13 95 2 South Korea 14 16 19 49 3 Japan 8 20 19 47 4 Uzbekistan 5 6 11 22 5 Hong Kong 5 4 10 19 6 India 3 4 7 14 7 Indonesia 3 1 5 9 8 Taipei 2 3 3 8 9 Thailand 2 0 5 7 10 Iran 1 4 5 10 11 UAE 1 1 3 5 12 Tajikistan 1 1 1 3 13 Macao 1 0 2 3 14 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 1 2 15 DPR Korea 0 3 2 5 16Kazakhstan 0 2 7 9 17 Mongolia 0 2 4 6 18 Malaysia 0 2 2 4 19 Vietnam 0 1 5 6 20 Brunei 0 1 0 1 UNG
