Four held for murder of 24-year-old man in Delhi's Seemapuri

Four persons were arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old man in New Seemapuri in Delhi, said the police, adding that they were on the run after the incident. According to Delhi Police, the victim Hafiz was beaten by the youth on September 20 after he was accused by a woman of trying to snatch her belongings. 

Four held for murder of 24-year-old man in Delhi's Seemapuri
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The next day he was hospitalized after he felt unwell. While in hospital he died, said the police. "Postmortem of the deceased was conducted and accordingly, a case under sections 508/2023/304 of IPC was registered at GTB Police Station enclave on 21/09/2023 and an investigation was taken up," said a statement by the police.

During the investigation of said case, the team checked CCTV Footage developed a clear image of the accused and tried to identify the accused along with their entry and exit route finally based on human intelligence the team succeeded in identifying the accused. But thereafter it came to know that the accused left Delhi after the incident. Thereafter, some more technical analysis was done. finally, the team succeeded in nabbing the accused and on his instance three more accused in this case were arrested, said the police.

On interrogation, all the four accused have accepted their involvement in the incident, the police added. (ANI)

