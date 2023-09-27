Jammu Horticulture Department conducts one day Farmers’ Awareness cum Training Programme

The Department of Horticulture Jammu conducted a one-day Farmers' Awareness cum Training Programme on Canning and Processing of Fruits at panchayat Bhagwana Chak at Khour Subdivision. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Savak, Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

While addressing the gathering of more than 150 farmers in the area during the programme, Ram Savak briefed the farmers about the various Centrally and UT-sponsored schemes of the department in detail and urged them to come forward and avail incentives under different schemes of the department. He also impressed upon the trainees to associate with the Horticulture Department and form Self Help Groups (SHGs) for setting up small fruit and vegetable processing units.

He assured that the department will help them in setting up Micro Food Processing units under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, a landmark initiative of Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for the value addition of fruit products, which will not only provide employment opportunities to the beneficiaries but will also make them self reliant and henceforth can play an important role in enhancing the family income. Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu Ashwani Sharma, Tehsildar Khour Monika Sharma JKAS, MCC Jammu, DL Subject Matter Specialist Sandeep Gupta, HDO Amit Saraf, besides PRI members women entrepreneurs and farmers participated in the programme. (ANI)

