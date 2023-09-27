PM Modi to participate in event to mark 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the programme to mark 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday. Taking to X, PM Modi said "Marking two decades of fostering business, innovation and growth! At 10 AM, will be joining the programme to mark 20 years of the @VibrantGujaratSummit, which is a testament to Gujarat's unwavering commitment to economic development. Over the years, the Summits have brought together key stakeholders across sectors, furthered growth and most importantly, created opportunities for several youngsters of Gujarat."

Vibrant Gujarat's official Twitter handle on X posted "Vibrant Gujarat was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (the then Chief Minister of Gujarat) in 2003 with a vision of achieving the inclusive and holistic development of the state. In the last 20 years, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become the foremost choice for investors, not only from India but from all over the world." "Today, with the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujarat is recognized as one of India's most vibrant states due to its pro-business policies, robust industrial base, and investment-friendly environment," Vibrant Gujarat posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts on Wednesday. The Gujarat government, in a statement on Monday, said PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

"During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth Rs 4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister," the statement read. A new Navodaya Vidyalaya built at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio built at a cost of Rs 10 crore will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts. "Development projects worth Rs 277 crore under the Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 251 crore under the Urban Development Department, and Rs 80 crore under the Water Supply Department will also be inaugurated and dedicated," the statement added. (ANI)

