4 killed after car rams into parked bus on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

Four people were killed after the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a parked bus on the Mangaluru national highway in Bellur police station limits on Wednesday. The incident happened on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75.
A Bellur Police official said, "The incident took place around 8:30 am near Adichunchanagiri Institute. The car rammed into the back of a bus parked beside the road." Further investigation is on. (ANI)
