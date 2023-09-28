Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum in Nehru Nagar, no casualties 

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. 

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 07:49 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum in Nehru Nagar, no casualties 
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a slum in Nehru Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials four fire tenders came at the the Pratap Camp in Nehru Nagar to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to ANI, Owner of House Shivani said," Around 2:30 am fire broke out and spread to the nearby houses. We called the police and fire brigade came and doused the fire. Everyone is safe. Everything kept inside the house has been damaged." Fire department said that situation is under control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023